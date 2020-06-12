Martin Marvin "Marvie" Messner, 98, St. Joseph, (formerly of Stanberry, Misouri) passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at a Stanberry, nursing home.

He was born on August 22, 1921 in Clyde, Missouri the son of George Lou and Eva (Bishop) Messner.

On December 24, 1941, he married LaVenia Schuster. She preceded him in death.

Marvin was a farmer and farmed hogs, cattle, and row crop near Hopkins, Missouri, Gentry, Missouri, and Stanberry. When he retired, he invented a patent for a "No Spill Gas Can" and sold real estate. Later on he mowed the Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph. He enjoyed participating in the Heart of America Tractor Cruise and was an avid John Deere fan. Marvin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanberry.

In addition to his wife, Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers and three sisters; son-in-law, Steven McGuire and a grandson, Steven W. Wood.

Marvin is survived by his son, Burton (Darlene) Messner, Maryville, Missouri; daughter, Sandra McGuire, St. Joseph; sister, Mary Ray, California; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; three step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanberry and/or Gideon's International in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.