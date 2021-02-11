Messner, Lewis George 1939-2021

STANBERRY, Mo. - Lewis George Messner, 82, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Stanberry, the son of Lewis and Velma (Miller) Messner.

On Jan. 18, 1963, he married the love of his life, Beverly Jones.

Lewis George was a farmer. He loved working the land and planting the seeds to reap a bountiful harvest. He loved running the combine. He sold Dekalb Seed for many years. Lewis was an avid fisherman and hunter. In the summer, you would find Lewis George setting on the banks of the Wildcat River. Lewis George built fence across the countryside and he always pointed out fences that he had built over the years. Lewis George was known for raising the best sweet corn in town. He enjoyed listening to St. Louis Cardinal's baseball on warm summer evenings. Lewis George never met a stranger and he enjoyed spending time at Edson's meat shop. He was a man with a vibrant smile and a memorable laugh.

Lewis George was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Stanberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Judith Kay.

Lewis George is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; son, Richard (Amy) and grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin of Stanberry, and many cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.