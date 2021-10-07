Messner, Earnest Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - "A family that works together, plays together, and prays together…stays together."
This is the mantra that our sweet husband, dad, and grandpa loved and lived by throughout his earthly life, which sadly came to an end as he held the hand of his eternal companion in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Leon Messner's life story began Nov. 10, 1942. Born on their farm to Earnest Joseph and Daisy "Thelma" (Fitzsimmons) Messner near Alanthus Grove, Missouri, he was the youngest of four boys, among the first in the Northwest Missouri area to be blessed as a baby in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Leon learned early in his life the value of love for family, faith in God, hard work and integrity.
He was so anxious to join his older brothers at the country school that he would run down the gravel road to watch them as they played at recess. Finally, the teacher gave special permission for him to start early. As a little boy, his dad realized Leon's natural talent for auctioneering. Earnie would take him to town to the grocery store. The men would set him up on top of wooden soda pop crates and tell him to sell various items for fun. Leon would "cry" and the people would cheer. Often, the men would pass around a cap and Leon would walk away with a pocket full of nickels. This love of auctioneering continued throughout his life right up until the week before his passing. He purchased many antiques along the way, but more importantly gained many cherished friendships.
Friendships came easily for Leon, starting with all his first cousins growing up in Stanberry and then through High School as he participated in football and basketball. It was in high school that he met and fell in love with his sweetheart and love of his life, Carolyn Sue Phillips. Leon graduated in 1960 from SHS and chose to attend Northwest Missouri State University. He and Carolyn married on September 30, 1961. While attending college, the newly married couple owned and operated the Tastee-Freeze in Stanberry with his mother, Thelma.
In college, Leon pursued other opportunities to earn money. He started officiating high school and later Division II basketball games. He loved making memories and friends on and off the court for over 30 years.
Leon continually manifested his love for sports through the years as an avid baseball fan…GO CARDS! And a favorite memory for many is his enthusiastic booming voice echoing through the stands as he announced each high school football player's name and celebrated their successes as one of the original announcers for the Albany Warriors.
After completing NWMSU in 1964 with a Bachelors of Science in Education, Leon was offered a position to teach Business at Breckenridge High School and coach Jr. High football. He later moved on to teach Business and coach basketball and track at Penney High School in Hamilton, Missouri. During this time, the young couple would travel back and forth to Gentry County so Leon could continue to help his family with their farming operation.
Farming row crops and livestock was a passion that Leon carried throughout his life.
Many hours were spent in the fields and pastures with family and close friends laboring by his side. The love of agriculture is ultimately what led him to change careers in 1967 to become the Director of the Gentry County USDA - Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service. Throughout his life, Leon found great joy in supporting the youth in Albany in their agriculture efforts, specifically those with 4-H and FFA projects. As a leader in the community, he also actively participated in Rotary, Chamber of Commerce - chairing Frontier Holidays for years with Carolyn, and also serving on the 911 Board. Because of his experience and love for education, Leon also chose to serve as a member and eventual President of the Albany R-III School Board. When Leon initially chose to "retire" from the ASCS in 1996, he decided to pursue a new career. He got his Realtor's license and became a broker for his own business, One 36 Real Estate.
Dad was an extremely busy man, but that didn't hinder his service or dedication to living the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He felt great joy in being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities throughout his time in The Church from teacher to Branch President to Stake High Councilor. His longest tenure and treasured opportunity was his weekly service assignment in the temple, first at Winter Quarters, Nebraska and then at Kansas City, Missouri.
Our husband, dad, and grandpa lived life large. He had the most generous heart and the best hugs. He was full of goodness and full of love. There was not one among us who ever questioned his devotion.
Leon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn; children, Norman (Debbie) Messner, Edwardsville, Kansas; Janice (Rich) Rusick, Highland, Utah; Jackie (Matt) Jameson, Cameron, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Kerri Messner, Albany, Missouri; and his grandchildren: Kourtne (Matthew), Jake (Courtney), Kyle (Sarah), Bailey (Aaron), Blayre, Garrett, Porter, Tate, Brant, Kayce, Brenner, and Ella; great-Grandsons: Brooks, Drake and Beckham. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Donna Thomas, Weslaco, Texas, Peggy Messner, Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Daryl (Lorraine) Phillips, Tooele, Utah; and his Aunt Mary Ray, Santa Clarita, California; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Earnie and Thelma; his son, Carl; and his brothers, Jean, Dean and Lonnie.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m.on Friday at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albany or Stanberry Booster Club or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
