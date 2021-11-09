OMAHA, Neb. - Gerald Martin Messbarger, 92 of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Nov. 2, 2021.
Gerry was born in Parnell, Missouri, to Fred and Anna (O'Day) Messbarger, with his twin sister, Geraldine, on May 14, 1929. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St Joseph; Alexian Brothers School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, and St Joseph Hospital/Creighton School of Nursing Anesthesia in Omaha. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Gerry married Sally (Bloomberg) on June 7, 1954, at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Omaha. They raised their family in Kearney, Nebraska.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally; daughters-in-law, Cathy and Amy; daughters, Terri Schutte, Sara Oelkers and Ann Messbarger; and son, Jeff; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Judy) and Richard (Saundra); sisters-in-law, Pat Messbarger and Jane Messbarger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Fred; sons, Randy and Mick; brothers, Francis (Lorene), John (Helen), Ed, Paul; sisters, Loretta (Sonny) Hager and Geraldine (Bud) Morris; great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Nyx.
Visitation will be at John A. Gentlemen Mortuary, 1010 N 72nd St on Friday Nov. 5, at 5 to 7p.m. Wake service at 7 p.m. The mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S St. Omaha. Private burial. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
