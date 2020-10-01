Macel Ellen Merritt 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care hospital.

She was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Bethany, Missouri daughter of the late Edna and Pearl Williams. She married William Merritt on Jan. 15, 1927, and they shared 61 years together. She worked at State Hospital for nine years, America Family Insurance for 10 years.

Macel loved to play bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Macel was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, William Albert Merritt; sons, William and Darrell Merritt; daughter, Sue Lynn Merritt; sisters, Ruth Butterfield, Margaret Jean Almanza, and Helen Honeycutt; brothers, Charles, and Bobby Williams.

Survivors include; sons, Michael and James Merritt of St. Joseph; daughters, Barbara (Mark) Lockhart, St. Joseph, and Charlotte (Norman) Wieser; former daughter in law, Sarah Fanning; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a half sister, Jackie R. Zimmer of Powhatten, Kansas.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside inurnment service to be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.