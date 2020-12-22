James Richard Merritt, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Dec. 19, 2020, in a Kansas City Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of the late Macel and William Merritt. He worked as a greenskeeper at the Fairview golf course and several courses in Kansas City. He enjoyed fishing, and working at the golf courses.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon Merritt; brothers, William and Darrell Merritt.

Survivors include: brother, Michael Merritt; sisters, Barbara (Mark) Lockhart, Charlotte (Norman) Weiser; stepsister, Jackie R. Zimmer; stepsons, Jason Metcalf, and Jeremy Long; and a daughter, Amanda.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the James R Merritt memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.