Merrill, Jacob L. 1992-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jake was called into Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

He was born and raised in St. Joseph on Sept. 20, 1992, to Raymond and Susan (Knight) Merrill.

He attended Hall, Truman and Central High, graduating class of 2011.

He had been such a light in so many of that knew him. He was funny, caring, passionate and always clowning around. He had the best laugh. His laughter and sweet sensitive self is so missed.

He's left a huge void, but he did leave his imprint on everyone who came into his life. He met so many people and made lasting friendships in Missouri, Florida, and North Carolina. He was so loved. He loved his families, wherever he was.

He had worked at Food-4-less, Dominoes, Sealed Air and other jobs, before relocating to Florida where he worked in construction and met the love of his life, Lizzie Nance. They then relocated to Greensboro, to live their lives together.

He worked for the city of Greensboro as a water plant mechanic apprentice.

Preceded in death by: his father, Raymond L. Merrill; maternal grandparents, Jack D. and Patricia Knight (Smith); and uncles, Mike and David Knight.

Survived by: his fiance Mary E. Nance (Lizzie) and newly born daughter, Penelope Marie; parents, Susan (Danny) Galvan; brothers, Nicholas GK Merrill, Roger Galvan (Alexis Wiedmaier); sisters, Danielle Galvan, Chanda Gipson; nephews: Damon Attebury, Rory Galvan, Rowan and Ruby Wiedmaier-Galvan; paternal grandparents, Jack and Phyllis Merrill; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, Wayne and Carroll Nance and the entire Nance family.

Deceased's funeral arrangements Services will be held in Greensboro.

A Life Celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the First Ward.

Family and friends welcome.

Please come to celebrate Jake's life with us. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.