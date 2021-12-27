Merklein, Beth A. Oregon, Mo.

Beth A. Merklein
OREGON, Mo. - Beth Anne Merklein, 58, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021.
Celebration of Life: from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with a short service at 6:30 p.m. at Chamberlain Funeral Home, 100 W. George St, Oregon, MO 64473.
Also, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, from a receiving by Beth's family will take place at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd St., Phillipsburg, KS 67661.
Memorials for the care of Beth's children can be sent in care of the Chamberlain Funeral Home, P.O. Box 408, 100 W. George St., Oregon, MO, 64473.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
