Merilyn Gentry 1944-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Merilyn “Sue” Gentry was finally reunited with her beloved Bill on Dec. 7, 2022.

Born to Waldo and Evalene Cooper on Aug. 24, 1944, she was one of the most popular, and arguably the most beautiful student, in Versailles High School’s class of 1962. She was a clever student, a popular cheerleader, on the Homecoming Court and won the honor of “Miss Betty Crocker”, before graduating and moving to Kansas City to pursue secretarial school. Soon after, she met the love of her life, “her Bill”. They were married on July 2, 1965, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage before his death in 2019.

