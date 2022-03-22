Patricia "Patty" Meridith, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She was born April 8, 1955, to Virginia (Cline) Lewin.
Patty attended Nowlin Middle School, Independence, Missouri. She loved animals and cared for many of them.
She was preceded in death by her mother; sisters, Nancy Cline, Phyliss Fisher; brother, Jesse Cline.
Survivors include son, Larry Brown; niece, Melissa J. Lark; extended family and friends.
Visitation 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
