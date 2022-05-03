Jeffrey G. Mercer

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Jeffrey Gerald Mercer, 64, of Grant City, Missouri, went to his heavenly home April 28, 2022, at Abbey Woods, in St. Joseph.

Survivors: mother, Joyce Mercer; children, son, Jeremy McPeak; daughters, Jessica (Waylon) Manns; Casey Mercer; son, Matthew Mercer; brother, John (Michelle) Mercer; sister, Joyce Jackson; 11 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private family services will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

