Ronald Winn Meng, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 25, 1936, in St. Joseph, son of Irene and Leo Meng.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1955. He married Juanita "Nita" Griffin on June 16, 1957, in St. Joseph. He served in the Air National Guard. Ron and Nita owned and operated Bon Ton Dry Cleaners for 30 years.

His hobbies included fly fishing and tying flies, making trips to Bennett Springs, he loved his dogs, hunting, and was an avid sports fan, especially the KC Chiefs and KC Royals.

Ron loved spending time with his children and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Wathena Masonic Lodge Lodge #64 AF & AM, 32nd degree Mason and had earned his 50 year pin. He also was a past member of South Side St. Joseph Rotary Club where he served as past president and past 6040 District Governor, a member of the Barber Shop Chorus- The Pony Expressman, The Barbershop Quartet- Mid Continentals and Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Ronald was preceded in death by: his parents; step mothers, Elizabeth Meng and Hattie Meng; brothers, Richard Meng, Wayne Meng and John Meng.

Survivors include: wife, Juanita Meng, of the home; daughter, Cheri (Stanley) Dedman of Plattsburg, Missouri; sons, David Meng of Topeka, Kansas, and Ricky A. Meng of St Joseph; sister, Evelyn (Ed) Sharp of Flagstaff, Arizona; half-sister, Dorthea (Dennis) Centers; daughter-in-law, Dianna Meng; sisters-in-law, Nancy Meng and Inez Meng; eight grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service with Military Honors will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Cheri Dedman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be held prior to the Service.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

