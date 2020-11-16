Juanita D. Meng, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 19, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lorene and Russell Griffin.

She attended Central High School.

She worked at Stetson Hats for 30 years and Bon Ton Cleaners with her husband, Ron, for another 30 years.

She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, fishing, and she had a massive collection of teddy bears.

She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Juanita was preceded in death by: husband, Ronald Meng, on Oct. 5, 2020; her parents, Russell Griffin, and her mother, which she was very close too, Mellie "Lorene" Bartch; and two brothers.

Survivors include: daughter, Cheri (Stan) Dedman, Plattsburg, Missouri; sons, David Meng, Topeka, Kansas and Ricky Meng, St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Dianna Meng; eight grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with funeral and live stream services following starting at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, Cheri Dedman officiating.

The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Three Oaks Hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.