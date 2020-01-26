Memarian, Susan 1956-2020

Susan Memarian, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She enjoyed teaching, reading and watching her favorite TV shows.

Susan was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Memarian, and parents.

Survivors include: soulmate, Shawn Huff and family; the daughter she always wanted, Tiffani Herring, Jeff's fiance;; her circle of friends: Holly, Janet, Deedie, Jennifer and Susan; beloved dogs: Bentley, Bronx and Cash.

Farewell services under the direction of: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Celebration of Life: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wyatt Park Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home, to help defray funeral expenses.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.