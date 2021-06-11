Elisa Rangel Mejia, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by all her nine children. She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico, daughter of the late Maria Carmen and Ramon Medina. She worked at American Linen, then HD Lee manufacturing, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Elisa was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Manuel, and Alejandro Medina; a grand- daughter, Angela Price; and former husband, Arturo Mejia.

Survivors include daughters, Yolanda (Walter) Ridge, Wathena, Kansas, Emma (Steve) Bridger, Country Club, Missouri, Elsa (Gary) Price, King City, Missouri, Sandra (Greg) Turgon, St. Joseph, Mary (Rick) Ferbert, Faucett, Missouri, Lorrie (Tom) Neppl, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Delia (Greg) Barr, Camden Point, Missouri; sons, Art Mejia Jr., St. Joseph, and Mario (Joy) Mejia of Independence, Missouri; sisters, Luz Medina, Isabel De La Torre, Rosa (Manuel) Ramirez, and Bertha (Ramon) Martinez; a brother, Isaiahs (Juanita) Medina all of Fresno, California; 29 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King City Cemetery, King City, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's foundation.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.