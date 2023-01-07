Meier, Sue E. 1957-2023 Shenandoah, Iowa Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHENANDOAH, Iowa -Sue Ellen Meier, 65, Shenandoah, Iowa, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah.Preceded: parents, Clifford Eugene and Elaine Louise (Steele) Meier; sister, Sheree Lynn (Meier) Shaw; niece, Jodi Lynn Meier.Survivors: brother, Steven (Shari) Meier, Essex, Iowa; brother-in-law, Tim Shaw, Tarkio; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; special friends at Garden View Nursing Home.Graveside Service and Interment: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa.No visitation.Memorials: Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah, or St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Iowa Meier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tarkio Shenandoah Sue Ellen Meier Social Service Christianity Nursing Home Tim Shaw Iowa Steven × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 07, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 06, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 05, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesIt's a boy! Mosaic announces first baby of '23Autopsy underway after man's body foundHawaiian Bros set to come to St. Joseph at Belt and BeckPolice: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroomPedestrian killed after being hit by car on ThursdayOne person hospitalized after Tuesday crashAtchison man in custody after fatal accidentMan involved in Buffalo Wild Wings gun incident receives probationLocal man's cause of death still uncertainFour-day schools idea draws mixed reactions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.