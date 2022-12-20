Dana Marie Mehrens, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph following a lengthy illness. She was born April 27, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri. She married Bobby Mehrens on May 13, 1995, and he survives of the home.
She graduated from Oak Park High School in Kansas City, and Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a registered nurse and a homemaker. She was Catholic. Dana enjoyed scrap booking, cooking, gardening, being in the outdoors, spending time with family and helping others in need.
Dana was preceded in death by her step-father, Les VanBibber.
Survivors include; mother, Sharon Marie VanBibber, Liberty, Missouri; husband, Bobby Mehrens of the home; son, Alex (Olivia) Mehrens, Columbia, Missouri; sister, Shannon Henry, Liberty; sister- in-law, June (Vince) Jordan, Polo, Missouri; niece, Madison; and nephew, Owen.
A Memorial service be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Tony and Lou, who have been a fantastic help to our family.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
