Rob Meers, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

He was born Aug. 28, 1952, to Clarence and Jaime (Tracie) Meers, in St. Joseph.

Rob loved his family, and enjoyed working at City Storage and attending auctions.

He was preceded in death by: his brother, Bruce Meers Sr.; and granddaughter, Madison Walker.

Survivors include: Tami Meers, of the home; children: Crystal and Mark Wilson, St. Joseph, Cori Meers and Scotty Davis, St. Joseph, Kevin and Jennifer Meers, Savannah, Missouri, and Dora Meers, St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Bunny Terry, Savannah; brothers, C.W., Russel and Marty, St. Joseph; lifetime friend, Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Simplify Funerals & Cremations.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Simplify Funerals and Cremations.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.