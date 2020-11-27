Gladys Marie Meers, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

She was born March 16, 1936 to George and Gladys (Reavis) Fleck.

Gladys married Clarence Meers on April 21, 1986.

She was a cook for Montgomery Wards and Helen Davis School, Gladys was also a seamstress for HD Lee; she later became a homemaker.

Gladys was very outgoing and witty. She enjoyed gathering with family, cooking, caring for animals, and advocating for her daughter, Tina and others with special needs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Heckman; brothers, Austin "Wayne" Fleck, Harlan Fleck, Ralph W. Fleck, and George A. Fleck.

Survivors include daughter, Tina M. Kerber; son, Alan E. Kerber (Lisa); granddaughter, Tiffani Kerber; special family friend, Elton D. Moss Jr.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.