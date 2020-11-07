Meers, Charlie 1935-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. -Charlie Meers, 84, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Highland, to Charlie and Jesse (Curry) Meers.

Charlie drove a semi-truck all his working life, as it is all he ever wanted to do for a living. In 1955, he began driving for Crouch Brothers Trucking with his careers leading him to McLean and Trans-Am Trucking Companies, as well as part-time employers Richard Shuster and Harold Bottoroff.

Charlie and his wife were able to make trips all around the USA and visited all 50 states.

Charlie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus #9532 since 1988, Teamster #460 and #41 KC Mo Member. He was also a member of the St. Joe Boat Club, serving as Commodore and a member of the YMCA since 1986.

Charlie married Pat Schoenfelder on Nov. 22, 1958, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansass, by Father Edjar Hall. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: three sons: Ron (Terri), Don (Cindi), Randy (Nancy); one daughter, Cindy Richardson (Curtis). Charlie has one surviving sister, Helen Mosher, of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Rhiannon, Abbie, Sydney, Whitney, Jake Meers, Anna and Claire Richardson; great-grandchildren, Kaenan and Caybree. He leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Charlie was very proud of his family, wife, children and grandchildren. He had lots of special fun with his grandkids and loved them with all his might.

Charlie was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Bill, Dick, Louie; and sisters: Lena, Betty, Irene, Mary and Junie.

Charlie always felt like he had the best life, wonderful job, many great friends.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.

Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the church, with visitation to follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena.

Memorials: St. Joseph's Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.