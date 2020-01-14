Edward "Junior" Lee Meeks Jr., 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1941, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Central High School, class of 1959.

He married Nora Shirey, on April 8, 1961; she survives of the home.

He retired as a union mill rite from Local 1529 Kansas City, Missouri, he was also the owner and operator of the Hickory Tavern, from 1982 to 2012, and the Meeks Fish Market. He was also a commercial fisherman.

He enjoyed fishing, and hunting and was a Christian.

Junior was preceded in death by: father, Edward Lee Meeks Sr.; mother, Jane Alice Brown; and grandson, Edward Lee Meeks IV.

Survivors include: wife, Nora Meeks, of the home; daughter, Brenda Doldt, St. Joseph; son, Edward Lee Meeks III, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, Savannah, and Nicole (Colt) Casselman, Kansas City, brothers, Harold (Kathy) Stufflebean, Blue Springs, and Gary (Sharon) Stufflebean, Parkville, Missouri; sisters: Linda (John) Ingram, St. Joseph, and Robin Branam, Independence, Missouri; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. James Barnett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Parkinson Foundation or Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.