OSBORN, Mo. - David Ellwood Meek, 66, of Osborn, passed away Oct. 16, 2020.

David was born Jan. 30, 1954, to Leith E. and Frances (Roach) Meek in Maysville, Missouri.

David worked as road grader operator for Clinton County Road and Bridge until his retirement and is the mayor of the City of Osborn, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leith Meek.

David is survived by; daughter, Jana (Ferren) Gibson; grandsons, Braxton and Chance Gibson, Osborn; mother, Frances Meek, Osborn; three sisters: Mary F. Meek, Osborn, Margaret (Keith) Leach, Hampton, Virginia, Bertha Meek, Osborn: brother, Michael (Mary) Meek Osborn; nephews and nieces: Harry, Matthew and Aaron Leach, Michaela, Mackenzie, Michael Jr. and Michelle Meek; and numerous cousins.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.