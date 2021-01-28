Medis, Linda K. 1944-2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Linda Kay Medis, 76, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from complications of stage four cancer. Linda had been battling cancer for a year.

Linda was born in Atchison, Kansas, Nov. 9, 1944, and was a graduate of Midway High School class of 1962. She was the youngest daughter of Dale and Maxine Kauffman Kessinger of Bendena, Kansas. She attended Highland Junior college where her father, the late Dale Kessinger, was a football coach and teacher for many years. The football field was lovingly named Kessinger Field in his honor. Linda received a Bachelor degree in Education from Central State college of Oklahoma and a master's degree in English and Journalism from University of Central Oklahoma.

Surviving: Linda will be deeply missed by her three kids, Lisa Hunt (William) of El Reno, Oklahoma, Michael Medis (Kim) of Kansas City, Kansas, and Jeffrey Medis of Kansas City, Kansas. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Grace, Rebecca, Charity, Andrew and Hope. She leaves behind a sister Joy Olson of Portland, Oregon, and a longtime true friend Barbara Derrick of Wathena.

Linda Kay was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Kent Kessinger.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks in Highland after 10 a.m. Thursday until time of service.

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, followed by a graveside service at Moray Cemetery, near Bendena.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUESTED

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.