Merlin "Hervey" Mears, 75, passed surrounded by his loved ones, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was born June 27, 1945, in St. Joseph, to the late Roy and Opal (Wood) Mears. He was a graduate from Faucett High School in 1963.

Along with his parents, Merlin is preceded in death by his twin brother, Marlin "Harvey" Mears, and brother, Fred Mears, and his beloved dog, Maddy.

Merlin is survived by his children, Tammy (Jeff) Beckert, Todd (Chelly) Mears, Jerri (Mike) Cordonnier, Sara (Gabe Parks) Mears; grandchildren, Abby, Stephanie, Bailey, Jaycie, Jaydon, Zachary, Noah, Jensyn; three great-grandsons; siblings, Sharon Stafford, Ed Mears and Karon Skaggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Mosaic Hospital for their care and compassion.

Per Merlin's wishes, he requested to be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements made under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.