Brian Gene Mears, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, in a Saint Joseph hospital.

He was born Nov. 29, 1962, in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Faucett High School, and worked at Prime Tanning for 20 years and Silgan Containers for 10 years.

He was an avid truck puller, his truck was "No Mercy".

Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Janelle Jumps.

He is survived by: his mother, Norman Mears-Sill, St. Joseph; father, Ed Gene Mears, Faucett, Missouri; brother-in-law, Ron Jumps; nephews: Jordan Landis, Levi (Helena) Landis, Miles Jumps; great- nephew, Jace Landis; great- niece, Jaelyn Landis; several aunts; an uncle; and many cousins.

A special thank you to his aunt, Karon Mears-Skaggs, for her love and caring for Brian.

He has been cremated, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.