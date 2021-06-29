Means-Polachek, Danielle E. 1985-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Danielle Elizabeth Means-Polachek, 36, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.
Danielle was born on Jan. 25, 1985, in St. Joseph, to Dan and Mary (Carter) Means.
A 2003 graduate of Lafayette High School. She proudly served her country for 16 years in the Missouri Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.
Danielle was a supportive and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is loved beyond measure and is missed already.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her mother, Mary (Carter) Means; paternal grandparents, John and Joann Means; and maternal grandparents William and Imogene Carter. What a reunion it must have been.
Survivors include: husband, Steven Polachek; daughter, Charleigh Polachek; stepson, Steven Polachek, Jr, all of the home; her father, Dan Means, of Big Lake; sister, Renee Grable (Craig) of Wathena, Kansas; niece and nephews, Delainie Hundley, Carter Hundley, and Charlie Grable; mother and father-in-law, Brenda and Chris Polachek of St. Joseph, brother-in- law, Shawn Polachek; sister-in-law, Sarah Polachek; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorial visitation: the family will receive family and friends from, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Memorials: family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the 139th Airlift Wing Family Readiness Center.
There will be a family internment at a later date.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
