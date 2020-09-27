Means, Nathalie 1924-2020

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Nathalie Hoffman Allen Means, 95, passed away peacefully at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee's Summit, Missouri, on Sept.

Born Claire Nathalie Hoffman on Oct. 4, 1924, to Roy and Lucille Hoffman in Atchison, Kansas. She graduated from Atchison High School and was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp. She was a member of The First Christian Church where she taught and directed the children's choir, played piano, and gave voice lessons.

Nathalie married Duane A. Allen from Atchison in 1944 and raised three sons, Lonny, Jack, and Jerry. She worked as a clerk for the county treasurer in the Atchison County Court House. The family moved to St. Joseph in 1961 where she worked for the St. Joseph Country Club for 23 years.

In 1973 she married Park Winston Means of St. Joseph. They divorced in 1997. Nathalie is preceded in death by her parents; her, brother Raymond Hoffman; and her son, Jerry Allen.

She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Lonny and Linda Allen, Jack and Kristin Allen; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Hoffman. Also, her grandchildren; Angela Allen, Mike Allen, Jason Allen, Jeremy Allen, William Allen, and Jake Allen. Nathalie had 11 great-grandchildren. She delighted in listening to music, and engaging with family, pets, and children. Her warm smile will be missed.

A private family burial service will held Oct. 4, 2020 at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.