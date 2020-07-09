Means, John E. 1930-2020

John Edward Means, 89, of St. Joseph, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, with his sons by his side.

John was born in Horton, Kansas, on Sept. 14, 1930, the son of Earl T. and Ethel (Tate) Means.

John married Joann Hartman on Feb. 7, 1953; Joann preceded him in death on July 4, 2003.

To this union was born Daniel E. (Mary, deceased) Means of Big Lake Village, Missouri, Carol J. (Richard) Moreland of Topeka, Kansas, and Robert A. (Linda) Means of St. Joseph, all survive him.

John married Barbara Crouch on March 24, 2004; Barbara survives of the home.

John graduated from Kinsley High School in Kinsley, Kansas, in 1948, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, 1952, with a degree in Agricultural Economics and also the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He began his career as County Agent for Atchison County, Kansas.

He was also a farmer in Brown and Atchison counties, Kansas.

John's banking career began as an Agricultural Representative for Citizen's State Bank and Trust Co. in Hiawatha.

He then served as Executive Vice President of Citizen's State Bank and Trust in Manhattan, before returning to Hiawatha Citizen's State Bank and Trust, where he served as President and then Chairman of the Board until his retirement after more than 50 years in the banking industry.

John also served as Brown County Commissioner, was a member of First United Methodist Church, and was involved in many other community activities.

He served the Boy Scouts of America, multiple Masonic bodies, and the Kansas Bankers Association. John was a co-founder of the First State Bank of Elwood/Pony Express Community Bank in Elwood, Kansas and St. Joseph.

He was also a co-founder of BMS companies and RitePack in St. Joseph.

John lived a loving and fulfilling life, enjoying time spent with his friends, family and all those he encountered.

Additional Survivors : six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-children, Michael (Sheila) Crouch of Kansas City, Missouri, Sheila Reed of Cave Creek, Arizona; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death were: his parents; sister-in-law, Betty (Hutchison) Means; brother, Thomas C. Means; step-daughter, Connie Vitale; daughter-in-law, Mary E. Means.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Shriners Hospital For Children and the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha, in care of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426, Wathena, Kansas 66090. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.