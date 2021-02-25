CAMERON, Mo. -- Donald Lee Meadows passed away at his home in Cameron, at the age of 83, on Feb. 20, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Don was born on July 28, 1937, to L.L. and Winifred (Young) Meadows, near McFall, Missouri. He attended Grandview School and King City High School, graduating in 1955.

Don married Sue Kent, his lifelong partner of more than 62 years; She survives him of the home. Don and Sue raised their family on a farm near Pattonsburg, Missouri.

He was a Mason, belonging to Berlin Lodge No. 378, A.F. & A.M. Don also served on the Boards of the Pattonsburg R-II School district and the Marion Township.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marilyn Pierce and Betty Barnes.

In addition to his wife, Sue, Don is survived by his five children: Doug (Teresa) Meadows, Lori Burke, Leslie (Mike) Huffaker, Jennifer (Steve) Olsen, and Matt "Bone" Meadows. Additional survivors are: 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild, on the way.

Also surviving are: Don's siblings: Nina Miller, June Craven, Ed Meadows, Curt Meadows, Bill Meadows and Darrel Meadows and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Meadows has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are planned at this time.

A celebration of Don's life will be held later in the spring.