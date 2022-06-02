Meade, Steven L. 1949-2022 Faucett, Mo. Jun 2, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAUCETT, Mo. - Steven Luther Meade 72, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home in Faucett.He was born July 8, 1949 in St. Joseph, son of the late Eva and Luther Meade.He graduated from Lafayette High School then served in the United States Navy. He was a Diesel Mechanic.Steven was preceded in death by parents.Survivors include, wife Terri of the home, son, Douglas Meade, daughter, Erica Smith, stepson, Courtney Townsend, seven grandchildren, four great- grandchildren, and sister, Sandra Wilson.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, with funeral services: 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Meade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Joseph Steven Luther Meade Genealogy Hospital Highway Douglas Meade Cemetery Erica Smith Courtney Townsend Interment × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 2, 2022 Late Notices, June 1, 2022 Late Notices, May 31, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple indicted on improper use of FOP fundsPower out in central St. Joseph after car hits poleMan flown to hospital with serious injuries after Friday crashRiver Bluffs Trail Park opens to the publicLocal teachers' group gets new leaderAndrew County deputy improving after injuryTurner revitalizing Mustangs baseball in debut season as ownerColumbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shootingMany hope for Lake Contrary rehabilitationPolice officer was moved to other duties during wire fraud investigation
