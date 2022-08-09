Mead, Charlotte A. 1940-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Charlotte Ann Mead, 82, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1940, to R.D. and Iris (Vaughn) Everett in rural Gower. Charlotte was a graduate of Gower High School, class of 1957, and Caster's Beauty Academy.
On Nov. 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Bernard Mead. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage until Bernard's death on April 30, 2006.
Charlotte was a beautician at Margaret's Beauty Shop and the Gower Convalescent Center for many years, retiring in 2006. After retirement, she enjoyed many happy years of babysitting her great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was a lover of flowers, reading, cooking/baking, playing games and above all her family. She hosted weekly Sunday dinners for her family every week up until the very last week of her passing. Charlotte was a woman of faith who loved and served the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church. She was also a member of the Gower Lion's Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Jane Everett; sister by marriage and brother-in-law, Beverly and Ed Carpenter; and a beloved uncle, John Wilson.
Charlotte is survived by her two children and their spouses, Janis and David Curran, of St. Joseph, and Roger and Beth Mead, of Gower; five grandchildren, Lauren Mead, Leigh (Ryan) Porter, Andrew (Jill) Mead, Kaysie (Trey) Hamilton, and Spencer Curran; great- grandchildren, Trey and Brooklynn Johnson, Brody Lewandowski, Beckham and Brynleigh Porter, Charlotte and Laynie Mead, and Braeden and Madison Hamilton; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Laverne Elifrits; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building, 203 S 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64507
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Memorial donations can be made to the Gower Lion's Club or Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
