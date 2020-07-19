McWilliams, Willard D. "Bill" 1940-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Willard Dean "Bill" McWilliams, 80, passed away July 18, 2020, at an Oregon Care Center, with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born in Forbes, Missouri, on March 26, 1940, one of four children of Jesse W. and Blanche (Saxton) McWilliams.

Bill graduated from Oregon High School in 1958 and entered the United States Navy in Oct. of that year.

Bill completed his 20-year military career, being discharged in July of 1977.

On June 18, 1961, Bill married Rita Quick in Oregon.

They became parents of three children.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Bill and Rita made Oregon their home, where Bill farmed.

Bill and Rita recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his wife Rita, of their Oregon home; son, Patrick (Jan) McWilliams, Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Lori McWilliams, Forest City, Missouri; and son, Shane (Teresa) McWilliams, Oregon; brother, Stephen (Barbara) McWilliams, Tombull, Texas; sisters Beverly Diggs, Helena, Missouri and Angela McWilliams, Deluth, Minnesota; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life service, with full military honors: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

The family will greet friends beginning at 6 p.m. and also following the services.

Memorials to the Harris E. Petree American Legion, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.