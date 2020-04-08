Jerry McVey, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in St Joseph.

He was born March 2, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of Anna (Hartman) and Jesse McVey.

He attended school in Wathena.

He spent a number of years working in construction, and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing.

Jerry was preceded in death by: father, Jesse McVey; mother, Anna McVey; twin brother, Larry McVey; brother, Robert McVey; sister, Pam Davis; brother-in-law, Bob Wisler; and niece, Mallory Adkins.

Survivors include: sisters: Phyllis (Ed) Poirier, Norma Wisler and Ruth (Mike) Gabriel; brother, Clinton (Joane) McVey; sister-in-law, Rena McVey, all of Wathena, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service and interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery has been held, due to circumstances with the Coronavirus.

Memorials are requested to: Odd Fellows Cemetery, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.