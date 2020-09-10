McTeer, Donna G. 1938-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Donna Grace McTeer, 81, Springfield passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Springfield. She was born in Hazel Park, Michigan, on Aug. 26, 1938, to Wright McTeer and Mary Josephine (Grabill) McTeer.

After the family moved to a farm near Eagleville, Missouri, Donna graduated from North Harrison High School and attended business college in St. Joseph. She retired in Springfield after 36.5 years with Farm Credit Services as an Administrative Secretary. She has been a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Springfield since August 1989. She enjoyed volunteering at St. John's Hospital and being part of the Senior Choir at Schweitzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her only brother, Richard McTeer.

Memorials may be given to Schweitzer UMC Missions, 2747 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65804 or the Salvation Army.

Donna's wishes were for no services to be held due to COVID-19. Private burial will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.