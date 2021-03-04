HIAWATHA, Kan. - Charles "Chuck" McSpadden, 89, Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

He was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Chilhowee, Missouri, to Clarence and Daisy (Wade) McSpadden.

Chuck was married to Judith "Judy" (Daum) McSpadden for 63 years. She preceded him in death.

He served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a salesman in agriculture for many years, and later worked and retired from the Hiawatha Post Office.

Chuck enjoyed gardening, collecting trains and refurbished antique pocket watches and clocks.

He also was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joann.

Survivors include his daughter, Jan Rupe; brother, Kent (Marian); extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gospel Revival Ministries, P.O. Box 140, Blue Eye, MO 65611.

Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.