AMAZONIA, Mo. -Robert Caroll McQuiston, 74, of Amazonia, passed away Friday July 31, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Mona Nolan andJack McQuiston.

He retired after 40 years from the Cement Mason Union 518 of Kansas City, Missouri, as a Cement Mason.

He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, watching grandkids playing sports and any activity, and spending time with his family and friends at Duncan Hills Golf Club.

Robert was known for his great sense of humor and wanting everyone to be happy.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Jack Everett McQuiston; mother and step-father, Mona and J.W. Nolan; brother, Joseph McQuiston; and sister, Jackie McQuiston.

He is survived by: wife, Anita McQuiston of the home; son, R.C. (Tami) McQuiston; daughter, Jeanette (Craig) Gillette, both of St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Zachary Gillette, Isaac, Jacob and Delaney McQuiston; brothers: Jay (Barb) Nolan, Rick Nolan and Randy Nolan; sisters, Debbie Thomas and Carla Nolan.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home with a celebration of life and livestream starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Sandy Davis officiating.

At Dad's request, all are invited to the Amazonia Community Center Friday at 5 p.m. to Celebrate his life, so come on down!

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.