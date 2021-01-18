McQuinn, Rita 1927-2021

STANBERRY, Mo. - Rita McQuinn, 93, Stanberry, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at an Albany, Missouri hospital.

Rita was born July 4, 1927, in Clarksdale, Missouri, the daughter of Oscar Rudolph and Emma Regina (Fisher) Buhman.

On June 14, 1949, she married Gerald McQuinn in Clarksdale. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2007.

Rita was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, and St. Ann's Altar Society.

She was an avid supporter of the local sports. Rita enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved to play cards and to crochet.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; seven brothers; and a sister.

Survivors include: her children: Mike McQuinn, Stanberry, Charlie (Betty) McQuinn, Ankeny, Iowa, Sharon (Jim) Griffin, Searcy, Arkansas, Dave (Frances) McQuinn, Stanberry, Clete (Jeannie) McQuinn, Shawnee, Kansas, Greg (Chris) McQuinn, Sheila (Stephen) Luke and Doug (Brenda) McQuinn all of Stanberry; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Gilbert, Earl and Jim Buhman; sister, Irmalee Schieber; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri, where masks are required and is under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Rita McQuinn Memorial Fund to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.