TURNEY, Mo. - Michael F. "Mikee" McQuinn, 66, of Turney, passed away March 13, 2020.

Michael was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Cameron, Missouri, to Franklin and Patricia (Goad) McQuinn.

Michael married Christina Kay Russell, Feb. 27, 1988, in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.

He worked as a train wrecker for Isringhousen, Hulcher Services and RJ Corman in the Railroad Recovery Industry.

He was a member of Local Union 101 and the NRA.

He had a love for working on engines, his 68 SS Chevelle, 88 Chevy Blazer, John Wayne and trains.

Michael was preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Pat McQuinn; father and mother-in-law, Garland and Daisy Russell.

Survivors: wife, Christina, of the home; daughter, Megan (Jonathan) Fowler, Jefferson City, Missouri; grandson, Grayson Michael Fowler; two step-grandchildren, Landin and Savannah Fowler; three brothers: Steve (Jackie) McQuinn, Chris (Louise) McQuinn and Bill (Ramona) McQuinn, all of Cameron; brother-in-law, Gene (Janice) Russell, Liberty, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Services: 6 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation one hour prior to service.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.