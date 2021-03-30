William Robert McQuillan, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was born July 15, 1957, in Winchester, Kansas to William Patrick and Helen (Terry) McQuillan.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Patrick McQuillan; and brother, Michael McQuillan.

Survivors include: his mother, Helen (Terry) McQuillan; wife, Nancy Lee-McQuillan; children, Colin (Kayla) and Shelby (Mitchell Schnitker) McQuillan and Sasha Hoover (Shaun); granddaughter, Myer Donn McQuillan; sister, Patty Pietras; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Nelson.

On Nov. 17, 2010, Bill married Nancy Lee. Together they enjoyed traveling to many warm beaches. They loved taking long walks along the beach hand in hand.

Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Kansas Bar Association.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.