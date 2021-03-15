CAMERON, Mo. - Elma Arlene McQueen, 89, of Cameron, passed away March 11, 2021.

She was born June 10, 1931, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Clarence and Ethel (Collins) Helms.

Elma married Harley McQueen on Aug. 20, 1947.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Clarence and Ethel; husband, Harley McQueen; brothers, Ralph and Harley Helms.

Survivors: two sons, Leslie (Patricia) McQueen, Orrick, Missouri, Eddie (Sue) McQueen, Liberty, Missouri; three daughters: Arlene Divelbiss, Lees Summit, Missouri, Jan (Bill) Watkins, Cameron, Marilyn (Ivan) Eaton, Cameron; sister, Marjorie (Roy) Gregory, St. Joseph, Missouri; five grandchildren: Jeff Parton, Janise Cowsert, Angel Stebbins, Jamie Pfeifer and Clint Watkins; six great-grandchildren; two great-great- granddaughters.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Burial will be private.

Memorial Fund: Crossroads Assembly of God Church.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the

funeral home on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.