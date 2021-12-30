SAVANNAH, Mo. - William J. "Bill" McPike, 75, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was born Oct. 15, 1946, to Reid and Mary (Goodrich) McPike. He married Shirley Drydale Watts and she survives of the home.
Bill enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR, and dirt track racing. He worked in the family business at R&R Oil, and owned and operated McPike Oil Inc. He had a concrete business and did auto body. He was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years. He was a Mason and a member of Moila Shrine.
Survivors include daughter, Angela McPike of Columbia, Missouri; stepson, J.C. Watts of Savannah; stepdaughter, Jenny (Phillip) Burhoop of Savannah; sister, JoAnn Whitlock of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Skyler Gunn, Will Burhoop, and Brooke Burhoop; niece, Terri Eslick; great-niece and nephew, Rylan and Katie Monahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Diane Greenberg.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Breit - Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be given to Bethany Rural Christian Church, 29251 3 190th St. Barnard MO 64423.
Breit - Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
