Gary M. McPike was born Aug. 13, 1941, in St. Joseph.

He passed away March 5, 2021, in Bethany, Missouri, at the age of 79.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell McPike and mother, Elaine (Adams) McPike.

He is survived by: brother, Russell McPike of Grant City, Missouri; sister, Joyce McPike of Osceola, Iowa; and cousin, Bill Adams of Bethany, Missouri.

A private family inurnment will be held in the Miriam Cemetery, in Bethany.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.