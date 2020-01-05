MAITLAND, Mo. - Eldon McPike, 83, Maitland, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home.
He married Geniece Hansford on March 21, 2010. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Helen Parkison and Darlene (Adam) Greeley; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and his dog, Sophie.
Mr. McPike has been cremated, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.