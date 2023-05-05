McPheeters, Shirley L. 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Shirley L. McPheeters, 91, passed away on May 3, 2023, in St. Joseph. Born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Buchanan County, Missouri, Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area and touched the lives of many with her faith-filled, loving, and kind spirit. Shirley was the oldest daughter of the late George Jr. and Mildred (Coots) Isaacs and was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 46 years, Raymond McPheeters.
She is survived by her son, Galen McPheeters (Kathy); daughter, Terre McPheeters; brother, Jerry Isaacs (Darlene); sisters, Rosetta Mason (deceased husband, Bill) and Helen Gabler (Ken); brother-in-law, Charles McPheeters (Marsha); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A proud graduate of Faucett High School, Shirley began her career as a secretary for the State Highway Department and MFA Insurance before marrying Raymond and dedicating her life to her family as a homemaker. Throughout her life, Shirley's unwavering faith and commitment to her community were evident in her involvement with Country Squire, Vintage Gardens and Benedictine Living Community, where she made countless friendships, and her involvement in the Faucett Christian Church, the Faucett Christian Women's Fellowship, and the Golden Circle Sunday School class.
Shirley's love for her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she took great pride in supporting and nurturing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her home was always open to friends and family, and she was known for her warm hospitality and delicious home-cooked meals. Shirley's kindness extended beyond her family, as she was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Faucett Christian Church or Mosaic Hospice in Shirley's memory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
