McPheeters, Shirley L. 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Shirley L. McPheeters, 91, passed away on May 3, 2023, in St. Joseph. Born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Buchanan County, Missouri, Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area and touched the lives of many with her faith-filled, loving, and kind spirit. Shirley was the oldest daughter of the late George Jr. and Mildred (Coots) Isaacs and was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 46 years, Raymond McPheeters.

She is survived by her son, Galen McPheeters (Kathy); daughter, Terre McPheeters; brother, Jerry Isaacs (Darlene); sisters, Rosetta Mason (deceased husband, Bill) and Helen Gabler (Ken); brother-in-law, Charles McPheeters (Marsha); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

