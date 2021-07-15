KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Douglas Alfred McNulty, 73, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, Kansas City, Kansas.
Preceded: parents, Alfred Wendell and Martha Ornell (Soine) McNulty; still born daughter, Darci McNulty; half-sister, Sherri (McNulty) Scott.
Survivors: children, KaryAnne Weybrew, Los Angeles, California, Shelli (Tara) Kevin, Beverly, Massachusetts, Kelli McNulty, Kansas City, Daric (Krystal) McNulty, Kansas City; grandchildren, Ashley, Brendan Weybrew, Kenna McNulty, Evan Sears; great-grandchildren, Maddison and Mayryssa Breeding; sister, Marcy McNulty, Dana Point, California; aunt, Shirley (McNulty) George, Falls City, Nebraska; numerous cousins.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri.
Family will receive friends in fellowship hall following memorial service.
Private family inurnment will be held at later date.
Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project, Doug McNulty Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.