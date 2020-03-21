McNett, Benjamin "Ed"

Benjamin "Ed" McNett

Mr. McNett, of St. Joseph, transitioned in to Heaven, at his home, March 16, 2020.

Ed was born and raised in Severance, Kansas.

Ed was a successful local contractor for over 30 years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, his yearly family fish fry, and spending time with all of his grandchildren and great-grand children.

He is survived by: his wife Judy McNett; siblings, Mike and Patty McNett, (McElroy); children: Debbie (Rex Myers) Kimberly, Michelle, and Butch McNett (Sherry); stepchildren, John (Karen Williams) and Greg McCoppin; his grandchildren: Jessica and Jacob McNett (Marcela), Tabatha and Alisha Lovelady, Bridgett, Brittany, Brianna McNett Beau and Bryce McNett, Amber McCoppin (Sullivan), Amanda McCoppin, Ashley McCoppin (Gray), and Sharee Ellis; many great-great-grandchildren; cousins; and other family members.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Thaddeus and Ruth McNett; brothers, Jack and Butch McNett; his first wife, Edith McNett; and eldest daughter Theresa McNett.

Mr. McNett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.