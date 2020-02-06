Mabel Louise McNeilly, 92, St. Joseph, formerly of Freeport, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1927, in Earlville, Illinois.

Mabel married John McNeilly, July 3, 1947.

He preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2000.

She was also preceded in death by: her son, Sam McNeilly; parents, Roy and Marjorie (Gleason) Snelling; and eight siblings.

Survivors include: her daughter, Rebecca Wolfrom; grandchildren: Cindy Blandon (Darwin), Katie Brown (Tim), Matthew McNeilly (Spring) and Ryan McNeilly (Stella); sister, Edna Hartman; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No one ever baked a better pie than did she.

Graveside Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.