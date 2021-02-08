STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Mark Howard McNally, 63, Stewartsville, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

He was born June 21, 1957 in Salina, Kansas.

Mark married Tanya Johnson on Sept. 29, 1984. She survives of the home.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War and Persian Gulf War.

He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service in vehicle maintenance, for many years.

Mark loved fishing and being outdoors. He cherished his granddaughter and loved spending time with her.

He was preceded in death by: his stepfather, Roy Simmons; aunt and uncle, Carol and John Becker; and grandparents, Lola and Frank McNally.

Survivors include: his wife; father, Howard McNally; mother, Marilyn Simmons; daughters, Heather Craft and Cheyanna McNally; granddaughter, Keyara McNally; sister, Patricia McNally-Lowery (Scott); brother, Bruce McNally (Susan); stepbrothers, Michael and Robert Simmons; Danny Constable and Bobby McNally; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Houston National Cemetery, at a later date.

The family will gather with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests donations to help with funeral expenses.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.