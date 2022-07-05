Patrick H. McMurry, 74, St. Joseph, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Wallace and Virginia (Elrod) McMurry. Patrick graduated from Riverview Gardens Senior High School in 1965, and then attended Southwest Baptist University prior to transferring to Missouri State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics.
He married Sandra L. Breece on July 8, 1972, and they shared 50 loving years together. She survives of the home.
After serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, Patrick continued his education at Central Missouri State University, where he earned a Master's degree in Economics. In 1981, Patrick earned his Doctorate in Economics from the University of Arkansas.
His career brought him to Missouri Western State University, where he was a professor of economics from 1978 until his retirement, in 2019. He was chairman of the Business and Economics Department from 1984 to 1986 and again from 2006 to 2008. As a credit to Patrick's dedication to his students, he received the Jesse Lee Meyers Excellence in Teaching Award.
Patrick also was a member and past president of the American Academy of Financial and Economic Experts, and he was frequently called upon by local media to provide perspective to current economic news and events.
Patrick felt strongly about giving back to his community. He performed economic impact surveys for the City of St. Joseph prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp relocating to Missouri Western's campus and for the East Campus expansion of Heartland Regional Medical Center. He also dedicated time to performing demographic and survey analysis for the United Way and Allied Arts Council.
He was a longtime, very active member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, where he was chairman of the deacons. Patrick taught the Sonshine Sunday school class at Wyatt Park for more than 30 years.
Patrick enjoyed playing tennis, then later he took up walking to stay active. He was passionate about photography and involvement in his sons' sports activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Patrick is survived by: his wife, Sandy; sons, Chris and Aaron (Katie); granddaughter, Willa; sister, Jill; other extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.
The family suggests memorial donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
