Sandra "Sandi" Lee McMillian, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Dearborn, Missouri, daughter of the late Ruby and Joseph McMillian. She graduated from DeKalb, Missouri, high school, class of 1969. Sandi worked as a CNA and Apartment Manager, she also was a small business entrepreneur owning and operating a mail and packaging service.

She enjoyed crocheting afghans, ceramics, and pottery, she loved going to the drive in, and watching scary movies and sharing that time with her with her nephews and nieces. She was a member of Wallace Christian Church.

