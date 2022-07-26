Sandra "Sandi" Lee McMillian, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Dearborn, Missouri, daughter of the late Ruby and Joseph McMillian. She graduated from DeKalb, Missouri, high school, class of 1969. Sandi worked as a CNA and Apartment Manager, she also was a small business entrepreneur owning and operating a mail and packaging service.
She enjoyed crocheting afghans, ceramics, and pottery, she loved going to the drive in, and watching scary movies and sharing that time with her with her nephews and nieces. She was a member of Wallace Christian Church.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Julius "Doug" McMillian, and Joseph McMillian; and her long time companion, David Bennett.
Survivors include: brothers, Everett McMillian, Rushville, Missouri, and brother, James McMillian, Windsor, Missouri; sister, Emma Wood, St Joseph; nephews, Jim and Joe McMillian, Brian and Kelly Wood, Michael McMillian, and Gary and Larry Nelson. Nieces, Michelle "Shelly" McMillian, Pat Corkins, Debbie Riddle and Courtney Gentry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Wallace Christian Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
